/Thama teaser out: Ayushmann & Rashmika’s dark romance gives major Twilight vibes

The first teaser for Maddock’s Thama has dropped, and it looks like we are in for a darker and more self-aware take on the Twilight saga. The short teaser gives a glimpse of what’s in store. Thama will be a romantic comedy set in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The movie began filming in December 2024 and wrapped in May 2025. It is currently in post-production and will be released in October.

What to expect in Thama

Rashmika Mandanna plays a vampire who falls in love with a human, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, a historian researching the role of vampires in Indian history and folklore. The story unfolds across two timelines, one exploring the ancient vampire city of Vijayanagar, and the other set in the modern day. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is rumoured to play a powerful ancient vampire who escapes from long imprisonment and seeks revenge.

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe explained

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe began in 2018 with Stree, a massive critical and commercial success. It was followed by Bhediya in 2022, Munjya and Stree 2 in 2024, each expanding the shared universe’s lore and characters. So far, the franchise has grossed over ₹1,277.47 crore worldwide ($150 million).

Thama's star-studded cast and release date

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama marks the fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Sapthami Gowda, Vinay Pathak, and Diana Penty. Varun Dhawan will also make a cameo, reprising his role from Bhediya, and rumours suggest that other popular characters from the universe may appear as well.

Thama will hit the big screens worldwide on 17 October 2025.