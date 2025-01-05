An exciting news for all, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is part of the Stree + Maddock horror-comedy universe. Months after the actor made a surprise cameo appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that Kumar is very much part of the universe.

The exciting piece of news was confirmed during the trailer launch event of Sky Force on Sunday (Jan 5).

Akshay Kumar is the Thanos of the Maddock horror-comedy universe

At the trailer launch, Vijan, who is also the producer of the Sky Force, was asked about whether Akshay will be seen in more films from the horror universe.

Replying to this, the producer said: "Of course! You didn't see the last shot (in 'Stree 2') He's our Thanos," said Vijan.

In Stree 2, Akshay plays the role of the last living member of the villain Sarkata’s bloodline, who happens to be the head of a mental asylum. With Vijan's new statement, it's clear that Akshay will make an appearance in Maddocks's horror universe. However, it remains uncertain whether he will get a standalone film, or will he play the role of a supervillain in Stree 3.

When asked about his appearance in Maddock's supernatural universe during the trailer launch, Akshay refrained from commenting, saying that everything lies on the producers.

"He (Vijan) will speak or she (Jyoti Deshpande, Jio Studios) will speak. She has to put in money, he has to produce and he (Kaushik) has to direct," he added.

Released on August 15, 2024. Amar Kaushik’s directorial was a huge box office hit.

The full lineup of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe

With back-to-back hits, Maddock Films is on a winning streak. After the mind-blowing success of Stree 2 in 2024, the production house announced its full lineup for the upcoming films in this universe

Unveiling the set of films starting in 2025, the makers announced that eight movies, including Thama, Shakti Shalini and the sequel of Bhediya 2, will be released in the next three years.

Thama - Diwali 2025,

Shakti Shalini - December 31, 2025,

Bhediya 2 - August 14, 2026,

Chamunda - December 4, 2026,

Stree 3 - August 13, 2027,

Maha Munjya - December 24, 2027,

Pehla Mahayudh - August 11, 2028,

Doosra Mahayudh - October 18, 2028.



(With inputs from agencies)