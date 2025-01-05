Begin the new year with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force! The trailer for Kumar's patriotic drama has been unveiled, and it's all things entertaining and exciting.

Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, this aerial action is based on a true incident of India's retaliation attack on the Pakistani airbase at Sargodha in 1965.

Sky Force trailer

The 2-minute-to-48-second trailer takes the audience into an action-packed journey with patriotism infused to its core. The clip introduces Akshay as Indian Airforce officer, KO Ahuja, and debutant Veer Pahariya as his junior.

Beginning with high stakes, the trailer opens with a deadly attack on an Indian Army base by Pakistan, leaving several soldiers dead. As a retaliation to the surprise attack, Ahuja (Akshay) plans India’s first airstrike on Pakistan's air base.

Watching the trailer, it seems like the movie will be a mass entertainer with a bag full of patriotism. Notably, the energetic background score deserves a special mention and will surely keep the audience gripped. Akshay and Pahariya are seen performing heroic action sequences with intense battle scenes.

This New Year, soar into the skies with #SkyForce ✈️ – the untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike ever.



In cinemas on 24th January 2025.

In addition to Akshay and Veer, Sara Ali Khan appears in the trailer as Veer's wife. Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar also play pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, ''This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice - the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.''

Set around the 1965 India-Pakistan War, the movie is based on the untold story of India's first airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase as a retaliation to the surprise attack.

Sky Force will be released in theatres on January 24, 2025.

Netflizens Reaction

Soon after the trailer was released, the netizens have shared their views. Some viewers have loved Akshay's patriotic saga, but others were quick to compare it with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter. The aeriel drama was released in January 2024.

A user wrote,''I'll say only one thing,this film should be a blockbuster #AkshayKumar𓃵 is looking so great after so many years,the songs in the trailer are great wid nationalism and emotion and the dialogues r good,I got goosebumps #SkyForce.''

Tbh, action scenes don't look as jarring as one expects them to be considering it's made on a lesser budget than Sid Anand's Fighter. The diff in budget is clearly evident. #SkyForce pic.twitter.com/g2TunByu99 — Robotnik Jr (@illuminatiGuyy) January 5, 2025

Another user wrote, ''So which trailer was better according to you #SkyForceTrailer #FighterTrailer''