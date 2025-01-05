Coldplay is all set to perform in India. Days before their Ahmedabad concert, a legal notice has been issued to the singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the concert.

Advertisment

The British boy band are scheduled to perform in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Coldplay receives legal notice ahead of Ahmedabad concert

A notice has been sent by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concerts, warning them not to not to involve children on stage in any form during the live performance.

Advertisment

They have also instructed the organisers to make sure that no children are allowed to enter the concert venue without earplugs or hearing protection, as per ANI.

Also read: Hollywood A-listers set to shine at Golden Globes

The child protection unit has also highlighted that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels during the concert could pose significant risks to children's health.

Advertisment

Additionally, the District Child Protection Unit has also warned that if the organizers fails to comply to the instructions than this would led to a strict action by the organisation.

The notice is a result of a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh, who had stated that these louse noises and bright lights can harm the health of children. reported ANI.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh suggests PM Modi to host music festivals bigger than Coachella: 'People from all over the world will come'



For the unversed, Dharnevar had also filed a complaint against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Ludhiana on 31st December, after which a formal notice was issued to the singer by Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab.



Coldplay concert in India



The British-boy band is returning to India after a nine-years-long hiatus. Bringing their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to the South Asian country, they will be performing in two cities Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Coldplay will kick off their India tour on Jan 18, 2025 from DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, followed by 2 more concerts on Jan 19 and Jan 21 respectively at the same venue.

In Ahmedabad, the concert will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 & 26, 2025.

(With agency inputs)





