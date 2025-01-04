

Internet is still abuzz with the meeting of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his conversation with PM Modi, the ''Lover'' singer discussed India's potential to host events like the Coachella music festival.

Dosanjh had been dominating the headlines since he returned to India with his Dil-Luminati tour in October.

Diljit Dosanjh tells PM Modi: ‘India can host music festivals bigger than coachella’

After wrapping his months-long Dil Luminati India Tour in Ludhiana on December 31, Dosanjh met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 1, 2025.

During their interaction, PM Modi asked Diljit about his experience performing at the music festivals globally.

Replying to him, "I feel that they have made festivals like Coachella or any other very big. And I believe we can make it much bigger. People travel from all over the world for such festivals."

For the unversed, the 40-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian singer to perform at Coachella in April 2023.

Adding further, Diljit said, ''Whether we are eating food in a dhaba or someone is singing in Rajasthani, the song we listen to is so melodious that I feel like I should stop singing. He is singing such a good song. And I sing professionally, this person is not even singing professionally. And he is singing better than me. He has so much art in him.''

"If such a development happens here, people from all over the world will come," Diljit said.

Replying to him, the PM said that he had been thinking about the same for many year.

''I have been thinking for many years, but now I am doing it. Waves. My idea is, such a big country, and most of the world’s films are made here. The biggest creative industry in the world is here. So I am creating a big wave movement here. And I am going to unite the world’s creative world,'' he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about having a discussion with Angela Merkel, the former Chancellor of Germany.

"She asked me about music. I told her that in my country, the music before sunrise is different, and the music after sunrise is different. I told her that there are different types of music in India," he said.

"Then I said whether it is a sad situation or happy situation, there are different types of music. She was very interested," he added.



Diljit sings for PM Modi



During the meeting, PM Modi praised Diljit for his achievements and said, “When a boy from a small village in Hindustan shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests.”



(With inputs from agency)