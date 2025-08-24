LOGIN
Blake Lively birthday special: 6 Best performances of Gossip Girl star showcasing her versatility

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 23:49 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 23:49 IST

On the occasion of Hollywood actress Blake Lively's birthday, here are some of the best performances she has delivered. She was recently seen in It Ends With Us alongside Justin Baldoni, with whom she is now having a legal war regarding sexual harassment.

Blake Lively's best performances
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Blake Lively's best performances

Blake Lively, daughter of actor Ernie Lively, achieved stardom after her breakthrough role in the CW teen series Gossip Girl, which premiered from 2007 to 2012. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best roles she has played so far.

Gossip Girl
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Gossip Girl

The show tells the story of Blair Waldorf, who is a popular student at her private school and is envied by one and all. But her perfect life is unsettled when her ex-best friend enrolls in the same institution.

A Simple Favor
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

A Simple Favor

The movie is the story of Stephanie, a single mother, along with Sean, Emily's husband, who set out to unravel the mystery behind Emily's disappearance. However, they counter secrets much more than what they bargained for. A second installment of the film titled Another Simple Favor was released early this year.

The Age of Adaline
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Age of Adaline

The Age of Adaline is a fantasy romance movie that revolves around Adaline, who has been 29 for eight decades, and meets and madly falls in love with Ellis. She is forced to make a life-altering decision after a meeting with his parents threatens to expose her secret.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

It tells the story of four best friends who spend their first summer apart. In a bid to stay connected with each other, they pass around a pair of denims that fits each one of them, despite their different body structures.

All I See Is You
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

All I See Is You

The romance thriller movie tells about Gina, who has been blind since birth, and gets a cornea transplant and is able to see for the first time in her life. However, this change affects her marriage as she makes unpleasant discoveries.

The Rhythm Section
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Rhythm Section

The thriller movie tells the story of Stephanie, who goes into a downward spiral when she loses her family in a plane crash. Later, on learning that the incident was orchestrated by terrorists, she decides to take revenge.

