/D'Angelo dies after private battle with pancreatic cancer

D'Angelo, celebrated soul musician, is no more. Born Michael Eugene Archer in Virginia, the singer breathed his last on Oct 14 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.
American hitmaker D'Angelo, the neo-soul pioneer, is no more. The Grammy-winning R&B icon has died after his secret battle with pancreatic cancer. Born Michael Eugene Archer, he breathed his last in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 14. He was 51.
D'Angelo, the acclaimed Grammy-winning singer, catapulted to stardom in the 1990s after the release of his albums. He made his debut in 1995 with Brown Sugar, and Voodoo was released in 2000.
In a statement, Angelo's family said,“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14, 2025.”
People reported that the singer had been admitted to the hospital for months. "He was in hospice for two weeks but had been in the hospital for months," the source shares.
D'Angelo, a revered figure who defined the Neo-Soul movement with his modern vision and traditional and contemporary influences. His debut album is often regarded as a landmark in neo-soul.
Born in South Richmond, Virginia, in 1974, he started singing from a very young age. He started by writing lyrics for other singers, but quickly transitioned into the limelight with his talent and passion. He first gained recognition for co-producing the 1994 single "U Will Know" by the R&B group Black Men United. His debut studio album, Brown Sugar, was a huge hit and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
Soon after the news of the singer's death broke, tributes started pouring in. DJ Premier, who had worked with D'Angelo in 1998 for the single Devil's Pie.
In a post on X, he wrote,Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING."
Calling him one of the greatest artist, another user wrote,''RIP D’Angelo, don’t even know what to say. Three timeless albums, each one an incredible expansion of his sound—a peerless, flawless discography. It wouldn’t even be crazy to say he released the best album of the 90s, the 2000s, and the 2010s. One of our greatest artists.''