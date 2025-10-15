/D'Angelo dies after private battle with pancreatic cancer

American hitmaker D'Angelo, the neo-soul pioneer, is no more. The Grammy-winning R&B icon has died after his secret battle with pancreatic cancer. Born Michael Eugene Archer, he breathed his last in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 14. He was 51.



D'Angelo, the acclaimed Grammy-winning singer, catapulted to stardom in the 1990s after the release of his albums. He made his debut in 1995 with Brown Sugar, and Voodoo was released in 2000.

In a statement, Angelo's family said,“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14, 2025.”

People reported that the singer had been admitted to the hospital for months. "He was in hospice for two weeks but had been in the hospital for months," the source shares.

D'Angelo's remarkable career

D'Angelo, a revered figure who defined the Neo-Soul movement with his modern vision and traditional and contemporary influences. His debut album is often regarded as a landmark in neo-soul.

Born in South Richmond, Virginia, in 1974, he started singing from a very young age. He started by writing lyrics for other singers, but quickly transitioned into the limelight with his talent and passion. He first gained recognition for co-producing the 1994 single "U Will Know" by the R&B group Black Men United. His debut studio album, Brown Sugar, was a huge hit and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Tributes pour in for D'Angelo

Soon after the news of the singer's death broke, tributes started pouring in. DJ Premier, who had worked with D'Angelo in 1998 for the single Devil's Pie.

In a post on X, he wrote,Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING."