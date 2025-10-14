/Ed Sheeran to collab with Hanumankind, Karan Aujla, Jonita Gandhi and more for new track

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has made everyone swoon with several tracks, including Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, and Castle on the Hill, among others. But with the recent success of Sapphire, Ed Sheeran is on the mission of collaborating with as many Indian artists as he can. The new tracks will be in collaboration with Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Who are all the Indian artists Ed Sheeran will be collaborating with?

Renowned Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan, who is known for hits including Enjoy Enjaami and Neeye Oli, took to his X profile and announced by stating, “Ed Sheeran-Dhee-Hanumankind-Santhosh Narayanan. Proud to have produced and performed this one.”

In addition, other singers who will be part of the group will be Karan Aujla and Jonita Gandhi as well. For the unversed, these tracks will be part of the Play (album) remixes.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section and wrote, "Super excited for this! Play really keeps on giving!" Another user wrote, “It's going to be so cool.” “Waiting for Karan Aujla X Ed Sheeran,” wrote the third user.

All about the album Play

Play is the eighth studio album by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It was released on 12 September 2025 through Gingerbread Man Records and Atlantic Records under licence to Warner Music. It is the first of Sheeran's planned five albums with titles based on media control symbols, with Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, and Stop to follow. A sixth Eject is planned for a future posthumous release.