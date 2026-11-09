/'Happy Diwali to you-know-who!': BJP shares old Operation Sindoor video on Diwali, takes veiled dig at Pakistan

As people across the world celebrate Diwali, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a veiled swipe at Pakistan by sharing an old video of Operation Sindoor on social media. The BJP’s official X handle shared the video with the caption, “This never gets old… Happy Diwali to you-know-who!

The post drew reactions from several X users. One user commented, “Pakistanis: Abbu..light chali gayi. Indian Army: abhi roshni kar dete hain beta." Another user wrote, “modi ji ek baar aur esa program dikha do maza aajayega." The post referred to India's retaliatory strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

See BJP's post on X

What is Operation Sindoor?

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, carrying out precision strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation targeted key strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. More than 100 terrorists were reportedly killed, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.

In response, Pakistan launched attacks on several Indian cities, triggering a military confrontation between the two neighbouring countries. The ensuing four-day conflict saw both sides exchange fire, with India striking multiple terror and military installations in Pakistan. Although hostilities were brought to a halt following a ceasefire agreement, India has maintained that Operation Sindoor represents the new normal in its approach to counterterrorism, asserting that the operation remains ongoing.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, 2025, a peaceful day at the picturesque Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, turned tragic when gunshots rang out across the meadow. Armed terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had infiltrated Indian territory, targeted Hindu men, killing 26 civilians in one of the deadliest terror attacks since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.