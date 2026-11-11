/'My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky': Hardik Pandya reacts to blockbuster PBKS move from MI

Ace Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed a blockbuster IPL trade to Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai Indians ahead of the retention deadline. Pandya captained Mumbai for three seasons after rejoining them in 2024 following two successful seasons with Gujarat Titans. In his last edition as MI captain in 2026, the former five-time winners finished ninth. They, however, reached the Playoffs in 2025 but were at the bottom of the points table (in 10th place) in 2024.



Following this IPL trade, Pandya took to his social media handle to post his first image in PBKS colours, with the caption reading,

"Sat Sri Akal, ਪੰਜਾਬ ♥️

My Captain. Shreyas.

My Coach. Ricky.

My team. All of Punjab.



I am standing behind you.”

Pandya’s arrival significantly strengthens Punjab's middle order while providing captain Shreyas Iyer with an elite Indian seam-bowling all-rounder—an asset the franchise has historically lacked.



Punjab Kings' batting attack is full of top-notch players, starting from the top, with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya opening the innings. One of Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis or Cooper Connolly will walk in at three, with Iyer bagging the crucial fourth spot. Pandya will occupy the fifth place, a similar position he used to bat at Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, with Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen taking over the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.



With no Arshdeep Singh to lead their pace attack, Punjab will seek a top Indian fast bowler at the IPL 2027 mini auction in Kochi in mid-December. Besides, they have their premier spinner and wicket-taking option in Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside several overseas recruits and Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Thakur as their first-change options.

Arshdeep Singh Announces Engagement after IPL Trade

Punjab Kings seamer and India’s highest T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, was traded to Mumbai Indians in a swap deal involving Pandya.

Following his trade announcement to Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep Singh shared personal news of his engagement to partner Samreen Kaur. The two posted their engagement pictures on social media in a collaborative Instagram post, with the caption reading,

“and of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other.

To a lifetime together.

11.11.2026 💍♾️



(hi fiancé 🤭)”