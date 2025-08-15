/Hegseth plays down risk of impeachment over Iran war, says ‘ready to defend record’

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared unflustered on Monday as he played down the risks of an impeachment push against him, saying he was ready to defend his record at the Pentagon. Hegseth said he was not concerned about Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie’s move and said he is scheduled to hold a press conference on the issue on Tuesday.

“We’re not worried about that,” said Hegseth when asked by reporters about the impending resolution on Monday, adding he would hold a news conference Tuesday morning “on that very topic”.

Earlier, Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie said on Monday that he will force a House vote this week on impeaching Hegseth for violating the US Constitution over waging war with Iran without congressional approval. Massie said his aim is to pressure President Donald Trump into dismissing Hegseth before Democrats begin impeachment proceedings of their own.

Massie accused Hegseth of “breaking the law” and said “he must be held accountable” for waging hostilities in Iran for over 90 days without congressional authorisation.

Massie’s plan is likely to fail since Republicans hold power in Congress until January. Massie lost his re-election earlier this year and is among the few Republicans who have been critical of Trump and the Iran war.

‘My effort a much gentler version of what’s coming’

The Kentucky congressman is now pressing for a vote after Republicans lost control of both the House and Senate in midterm elections last week. He has said he wants the Trump administration to remove Hegseth in order to prevent a Democrat spectacle next year.

“My effort to impeach Secretary Hegseth is a much gentler version of what’s coming when the Democrats assume control of the House and Senate next year,” Massie said, adding, “They will hold hearings and trials.”

“President Trump should replace Secretary Hegseth now while he can still get a replacement confirmed in the Senate,” he also said.

The impeachment of a cabinet secretary is very rare and must be approved by both chambers of the Congress for removal from office.

If Massie goes ahead and introduces his resolution, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson must schedule a time to consider it within two days.

Massie likely to get support from Democrats in the House

Massie is likely to get support of the Democrats in the House, as their leader, Hakeem Jeffries, said on Sunday that he is a “hard yes” on impeachment. He has also accused Hegseth of intimidating critics of the Trump administration, kidnapping foreign leaders and ignoring congressional war powers resolutions.

Hegseth could face a vote on articles of impeachment in the House, as Republicans are reeling from defeat in midterm elections and members of both parties are annoyed with his handling of the war with Iran.

Lawmakers are returning to Capitol Hill on Monday to reconvene for the final weeks of the GOP-controlled Congress.

Even before the midterm elections, Massie introduced articles of impeachment against the defence secretary in September.

In a 34-page impeachment resolution with eight articles, Massie accused Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanours. Three articles accuse him of abusing the powers of the Department of Defence by waging war against Iran without congressional authorisation.

‘A disgruntled, defeated congressman’

“A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice,” Hegseth said in a video posted on X.