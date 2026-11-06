/Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markel arrested over alleged child pornography

Thomas Markle, father of the estranged Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was arrested on Friday (Nov 6) for ​possessing child pornography. According to the US Justice Department Markle, ‌82, was held outside Tampa, Florida and was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

“Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, ⁠including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,” First Assistant United States ​Attorney Bill Essayli said and added, “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute ​Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

The arrest comes after Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly discovered boxes containing hundreds of images at his father's former home in Cebu City, in the Philippines and reported to the police. Soon an investigation was launched into the case.

Philippine authorities have recovered around 7,500 photographs and one video depicting underage children from electronic devices linked to the investigation, reported euronews.

Some of the children appeared to be as young as 10 or 11, according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

However, it is yet to be established as to who owned, produced or distributed the material.

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Markle has denied the accusations, as untrue and "sick lies", according to Daily Mail.