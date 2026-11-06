/India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Wellington?

India will take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series on Saturday (Nov 7) at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. The visitors will aim to build on their winning start after beating New Zealand by five wickets in the opening match in Auckland on Wednesday. The Men in Blue produced an impressive bowling display to dismiss the hosts for 185 before chasing a revised target of 143 runs. Virat Kohli led the chase with a valuable knock of 74 runs to guide India to victory.

The teams will now move to Wellington, where visitors have a good memories of the venue, having chased down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs during the third T20I at the same ground.

While India will aim to extend their lead in the series, New Zealand will be eager to bounce back and level the contest.

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Wellington weather forecast for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

According to AccuWeather, Wellington is likely to remain cloudy throughout Saturday, with rain potentially affecting the match. The overall chance of rain stands at 63 per cent.

Daytime rain chance: Around 63 per cent

Evening rain chance: Around 55 per cent

Temperature: Around 20°C

Wind: 17 km/h during the day and 19 km/h in the evening

Sky: Cloudy

Pitch Report

The Wellington pitch is expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers, especially during the early stages of the innings. Pacers who maintain good line and length can trouble batters with movement and bounce.

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However, batting conditions are likely to improve as the match progresses, with the surface offering consistent bounce. The short square boundaries, measuring around 60 metres, could also help batters score freely.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Auqib Nabi