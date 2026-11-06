/IND vs NZ: New Zealand suffer another injury blow as Devon Conway ruled out of ODI series

New Zealand have suffered another blow in their ODI series against India, as opener Devon Conway ruled out of the remaining four matches due to a concussion. The hosts were already without key players Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman and will now have to make another change to their squad. Conway missed the opening ODI after colliding with Matt Henry during a training session at Eden Park on Tuesday.

Tim Seifert replaced him at the top of the order and scored 38 runs, but New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs. Blair Tickner added a late 34, while Arshdeep Singh took four wickets and Gurnoor Brar claimed three.

Rain interrupted India’s chase, reducing the target to 143 in 32 overs under the DLS method. Despite Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal, Virat Kohli scored 74 off 51 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 37. India reached the target in 22.4 overs with five wickets remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Friday (Nov 6) that Conway would miss the rest of the series. Nick Kelly has been called up as his replacement and will join the squad in Wellington.

After the collision, both players underwent medical checks, but further examination confirmed a concussion in Conway’s case. Henry, meanwhile, has been cleared and is available for the second ODI.