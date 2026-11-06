/Top Pentagon planner faces court-martial over alleged Iran, Ukraine war leaks | GRAVITAS

A top US military strategist could face a court-martial over allegations of leaking classified information related to the Iran and Ukraine wars.

Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, who was recently removed from his position by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, is reportedly under investigation for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with media outlets.

Sylvia, a recipient of multiple military honours, including the Distinguished Service Medal, served as Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2025.

But what led to his removal?

According to reports, Sylvia allegedly failed four polygraph tests and admitted to sharing classified information with two media organisations since last year.

The leaked information reportedly included details about US ammunition stockpiles and high-level inter-agency discussions concerning Iran.

However, the allegations do not end there.

Investigators are also reportedly examining a Signal message thread that Sylvia allegedly deleted after communicating with a journalist about US assistance to Ukraine.

He also reportedly came under scrutiny for allegedly discussing Hegseth's controversial removal of several senior military officers.

The allegations could potentially constitute violations of America's Uniform Code of Military Justice, including conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Following news of Sylvia's removal, the Pentagon issued a statement without directly naming him, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards the unauthorised disclosure of classified information.

A Pentagon spokesperson said: "Anyone who compromises sensitive national security information puts the lives of our warriors at risk, and undermines every military operation that keeps our country safe."

The department also confirmed that the matter had been referred to the US Department of Justice for further legal action.

The developments come amid President Donald Trump's increasingly tough stance on classified information leaks.

Meanwhile, Hegseth's tenure as Secretary of War has been marked by a sweeping shake-up of America's military leadership.

Since he took office, at least 26 generals and admirals have reportedly resigned or been removed from their positions.

Hegseth has defended the leadership purge, arguing that it is necessary to strengthen accountability within the armed forces.

The administration has also reportedly reduced the number of generals, admirals and senior officers by around 20 per cent.