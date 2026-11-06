/US Northwest Governors host Diwali at Capitols as festival celebration begin globally

New Delhi: In a series of events across the US Pacific Northwest, the governors of six states and mayors of more than 20 cities have hosted official Diwali ceremonies at state capitols, governors’ mansions and city halls, marking the first time the festival has received such high-level recognition in the region. The celebrations, which began in mid-October and continue through 10 November 2026, have drawn US senators, members of Congress, local leaders and large numbers of Indian Americans. Governors Brad Little of Idaho, Jim Pillen of Nebraska, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Greg Gianforte of Montana and Bob Ferguson of Washington have already presided over lamp-lighting ceremonies, with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek scheduled to host the final event at the State Capitol in Salem on 10 November. India's Consul General to Seattle, Prakash Gupta was present at the celebrations.

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At the Idaho State Capitol on 16 October, Governor Little praised the community’s contributions: “Here in Idaho, we’re proud to have a vibrant Indian community that contributes very much to our state through their businesses, professions, service and civic involvement. Indian Americans help strengthen Idaho’s economy and help our communities be better places to live, work and raise a family.”

In Nebraska, Governor Pillen told guests at the Governor’s Mansion in Lincoln on 20 October: “The Indian community is an incredibly vital piece of who we are as the people of Nebraska... It’s really important that you keep these traditions alive in your families. Never, ever, ever let the light go out!”

North Dakota’s Governor Armstrong, speaking at the Governor’s Residence in Bismarck on 29 October, emphasised personal ties: “We should celebrate these relationships. We should celebrate these friendships. Diversity is our strength... We’re going to continue this relationship because it’s a fantastic one, at an international level, at a trade level, at a state-to-state level, at a diplomatic level, but most importantly, a human level.”

Washington’s Governor Ferguson, addressing a gathering in the Rotunda of the State Capitol in Olympia on 4 November, noted demographic trends: “We are proud to be home to one of the largest shares of Indian Americans in the country. And during the previous decade, we had the fastest growing Indian American population in the entire country. And we have seen this community contribute so much to our state.”

Within Washington State, where nearly 200,000 Indian Americans live in the Greater Seattle area, 22 cities held individual ceremonies inside city council chambers, with mayors presiding over traditional lamp lighting in the presence of council members. Cities including Auburn, Everett, Marysville, Kirkland, Bellevue, Tukwila, Medina, Bothell, SeaTac, DuPont, Spokane, Issaquah, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Duvall, Tacoma, Mukilteo and Kent have already observed the festival, with further events planned in Snoqualmie, King County and Seattle itself on 10 November.

Several states and cities also issued official proclamations recognising Diwali as a festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and highlighting the Indian American community’s economic and cultural contributions, while pointing to partnership with the Consulate General of India in Seattle. The Consulate worked closely with community leaders to organise the events.