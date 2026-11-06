/Salman Khan breaks silence on Maatrubhumi changes and delay, announces release date

Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has been surrounded by speculation over its delayed release, title change and reported alterations to its storyline. The actor has now addressed the rumours, dismissing claims that the government pressured the makers to rewrite the script. Speaking at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, Khan also confirmed that the war drama will arrive in cinemas in December.

What did Salman Khan say about the Maatrubhumi script?

Reacting to questions about the alleged changes, Salman dismissed reports of government interference, calling the claims untrue. He explained that the film was developed around the experiences of soldiers and the impact of military confrontations on their families on both sides of the border.

"Rewrite karo, ye sab bakwaas hai. It's not true at all," the actor said. He further explained that the story does not aim to portray either side negatively but instead examines the circumstances in which soldiers find themselves during a conflict.

"There is no negativity in it. It is just that the circumstances are negative," he said. Salman also spoke about the film's central message, explaining that soldiers may share mutual respect and personal connections, but their responsibility towards their respective nations comes first when a conflict arises. He also acknowledged that director Apoorva Lakhia had initially developed an earlier version of the story.

Why was Maatrubhumi delayed?

The film has undergone several changes in its release schedule since it was first announced as Battle of Galwan. Initially planned for an April 2026 release, the project faced multiple postponements.

Addressing the delay, Salman pointed to the visual effects work, explaining that the team wanted the finished film to meet high technical standards. He also revealed that an injury suffered by his co-star Chitrangda Singh affected the production timeline.