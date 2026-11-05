/Florida shooting: Two dead, including suspect, after gunfire at Citibank's Tampa-area complex

Florida authorities said two people, including a suspected gunman, were dead following a reported shooting on Wednesday at Citibank's large business campus in the Tampa area, which employs thousands of people. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said more than 360 deputies were deployed to the campus. Television footage showed long lines of employees leaving the office buildings as authorities responded to the incident.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said it had “responded to an active threat and is currently clearing the building.” Authorities confirmed that the suspect and another individual had died. However, it was not immediately clear whether additional people had been injured. "We believe this is a targeted incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote on the social media platform X.

The Citibank complex, located in suburban Tampa, consists of four three-storey office buildings that accommodate thousands of employees of the banking giant. Citigroup acknowledged the incident in a statement, saying it was ‘aware of an incident’ at the campus and was cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said authorities had responded to an ‘active threat’, adding that ‘there is no longer a threat to the public’. The shooting sparked panic among employees at the facility. People in the surrounding area also received public safety alerts on their mobile phones warning of an “active shooter” and instructing them to shelter in place.