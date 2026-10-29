/Keran Heritage Centre to give new impetus to border tourism in North Kashmir

Srinagar: Surrounded by dense pine forests and overlooking the picturesque Kishanganga Valley, Keran is set to add a new attraction to its growing tourism landscape with the inauguration of the Keran Heritage Centre at Pharkian. The Centre marks an important step towards showcasing the tourism potential of North Kashmir's frontier region while bringing its history, cultural heritage and natural beauty into greater focus.

Known for its strategic geographical location, Keran is increasingly emerging as a destination with considerable tourism potential. Its scenic landscapes, distinctive cultural identity and unique geographical setting offer visitors an experience that extends beyond conventional sightseeing. The newly developed Heritage Centre seeks to build on these strengths and establish the valley as an important destination on the border tourism circuit.

The complex has been designed to combine heritage, tourism and national identity, with the National Flag Site forming its principal attraction. The majestic Tricolour, set against the mountain backdrop, gives the site a distinctive character. An imposing fort-inspired gateway featuring twin domed towers adds to the architectural appeal of the complex.

The site also features commemorative walls bearing the inscriptions ‘Sacrifice, Service, Unity’ and ‘Higher Grounds, Stronger Bonds, A Greater India’, highlighting the values of national service, patriotism and unity. An artillery gun display and landscaped pathways further contribute to the visitor experience, recognising the role of the armed forces and the significance of India's frontier regions.

A dedicated heritage gallery has also been developed to showcase the history, landscapes and cultural identity of Keran Valley. The gallery will provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about the region's past, its distinctive traditions and the historical experiences that have shaped its identity.

Another attraction within the complex is Keran Café – Pharkian, a specially designed valley-view café featuring a contemporary glass façade and warm wooden interiors.

The establishment of the Heritage Centre is part of a broader effort to promote border tourism and develop lesser-explored destinations in Jammu and Kashmir. By strengthening tourism infrastructure and creating new visitor attractions, the initiative is expected to encourage more travellers to explore frontier areas such as Keran.