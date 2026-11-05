/Trump's 'best guy' Pete Hegseth on the chopping block? Why Republicans are now turning against him after midterms disaster

President Donald Trump may have made the decision to launch the war that damaged voter support for the Republican Party and contributed to a devastating midterm defeat. However, the historic losses have intensified efforts within the party to find someone else to hold accountable: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The House could vote as early as next week on whether to impeach the Pentagon chief.

Several Republican lawmakers and allies, concerned by Tuesday's election results, are quickly shifting responsibility towards Hegseth. Behind closed doors, they argue that he played a major role in persuading Trump to attack Iran without a clear exit strategy or a plan to handle the political consequences. The growing effort to hold Hegseth accountable comes even as Republican strategists in both the House and Senate privately acknowledge that the party's problems went well beyond the war.

The losses were comparable to those suffered in 2008 and could take years to overcome. However, party leaders and many Republican lawmakers remain reluctant to directly criticize Trump for the outcome. Even among House Republicans who managed to survive Tuesday's electoral setback, there is little expectation that they will distance themselves from the president with two years remaining in his term. Their loyalty to Trump, however, does not necessarily extend to Hegseth, the combative defense secretary who has struggled to build relationships on Capitol Hill since taking charge of the Pentagon.

House Republicans are expected to vote on a measure directly condemning the defense secretary within days. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a well-known anti-Trump Republican, told CNN that he intends to initiate a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week. Several Republicans have accused Hegseth, an outspoken supporter of the war, of exaggerating America's ability to secure a quick and easy victory.

‘The real reason we lost is the war’: JD Vance

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance made an unusual statement, saying that “the reason we lost is the war,” although he did not directly blame any individual for the decision to launch the conflict. “The pivot is starting” on the war and Hegseth, a former senior Pentagon official said. “This has been primarily a Department of War-led effort because you chose to take military action to resolve a foreign policy matter.”

Despite the growing pressure against Hegseth, Trump's confidence in his defense secretary has not visibly weakened. Multiple White House officials told CNN that the president has continued asking allies about Hegseth's performance.

Trump personally likes Hegseth and has told aides that he believes the defense secretary should resist efforts to impeach him or investigate his decision-making. “Just two days ago the president was in the room with him, telling him, ‘You’re my best guy. You’re the best guy I have,’” one of the officials said.

Trump defends Hegseth, says ‘doing a very good job’

Trump may also have another reason to retain Hegseth if he decides to pursue additional strikes against Iran. A source familiar with the president's thinking told CNN that Democrats' new majority in the Senate could make it more difficult for the administration to secure confirmation for replacement Cabinet officials. When questioned Wednesday about Hegseth's position, Trump defended the military campaign and dismissed suggestions that he intended to remove the defense secretary, saying he believed Hegseth was “doing a very good job.” “If I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again,” Trump said of his decision to go to war.