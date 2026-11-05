/Virat Kohli turns 38: 5 records that define his cricketing legacy

As Virat Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday on Nov 5, here's a look at five remarkable records from his career, including 55 ODI centuries, 15,000 ODI runs and his record as India's most successful Test captain.
Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most centuries in men’s One-Day International cricket. He has registered 55 ODI hundreds, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49 centuries.
Kohli reached his 50th ODI century during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. He scored 117 runs off 113 balls, becoming the first batter in history to achieve the milestone.
Kohli added another record to his name in Sept 2026 by becoming the fastest player to reach 15,000 runs in men’s ODI cricket. He achieved the milestone in just 315 innings during India’s ODI match against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on 27 Sept, 2026.
Kohli delivered a remarkable performance in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He accumulated 765 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 95.62.
His tally also includes three centuries and six half-centuries, making it one of the greatest individual campaigns in World Cup history.
Kohli enjoyed a record-breaking season in the Indian Premier League in 2016 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He scored 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03.
His outstanding campaign featured four centuries and seven half-centuries, setting a benchmark that remains unmatched in the tournament.
Apart from his batting achievements, Kohli also made a major impact as India’s Test captain. He led the national team in 68 matches, winning 40, drawing 11 and losing 17.
With 40 victories, he remains India’s most successful Test captain in terms of matches won.