/Virat Kohli turns 38: 5 records that define his cricketing legacy

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most centuries in men’s One-Day International cricket. He has registered 55 ODI hundreds, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49 centuries.

Kohli reached his 50th ODI century during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. He scored 117 runs off 113 balls, becoming the first batter in history to achieve the milestone.