/Loved Sai Pallavi in Ramayana? From Premam to Shyam Singha Roy, 5 memorable performances of the actress

As Sai Pallavi draws attention for taking on the role of Sita in Ramayana Part 1, revisit five memorable performances of the actress that showcase her acting range and versatility.
Sai Pallavi is making headlines for her portrayal of Sita Maa in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, which was released in cinemas on Thursday, November 5. Known for her memorable performances across languages and genres, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and emerged as one of the leading faces. As audiences praised her in this new avatar, here's a look at five other roles that gained a massive fan following.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Helmed by Alphonse Puthren, this romantic comedy-drama features Sai Pallavi as Malar, a college lecturer who rekindles George David's love interest, played by Nivin Pauly, after his first love turns out to be disappointing. The romantic journey between the two takes them through several stages.
Where to watch: SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video
Sai plays Gargi in the 2022 suspense thriller, directed by
Gautham Ramachandran. The film follows Gargi, a young, lower-middle-class schoolteacher, whose faith in her father's innocence drives her to fight against all odds to free him.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Tamil biographical action-war film, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, stars Sai as Indhu Rebecca Varghese alongside Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadasrajan. The story follows the true life of Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his valor during a counterterrorism operation while on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Sai plays Bhanumati in the 2017 romantic drama. Starring opposite Varun Tej as Varun, an NRI medical student, Bhanu falls in love. However, a dramatic turn comes when they start facing several personal differences that complicate in their relationship.
Where to watch: Netflix
Sai Pallavi plays Rosie, a gifted dancer who shares a deep romantic bond with Shyam Singha Roy, played by Nani. It follows a filmmaker who discovers his link to Shyam, a revolutionary writer from Kolkata's past who fought social injustice and the exploitation of women.