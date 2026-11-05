/Loved Sai Pallavi in Ramayana? From Premam to Shyam Singha Roy, 5 memorable performances of the actress

Sai Pallavi is making headlines for her portrayal of Sita Maa in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, which was released in cinemas on Thursday, November 5. Known for her memorable performances across languages and genres, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and emerged as one of the leading faces. As audiences praised her in this new avatar, here's a look at five other roles that gained a massive fan following.