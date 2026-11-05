/Cristiano Ronaldo retires: 5 records that define his legendary career

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement after a remarkable 23-year career with Portugal, here's a look at five records that highlight his legendary journey.
Ronaldo retires as the highest goalscorer in men’s international football, with 146 goals for Portugal. He set a new world record on 1 Sept, 2021, when he scored twice against the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in Faro-Loule.
With those goals, he took his tally to 111, surpassing the previous record of 109 held by former Iran striker Ali Daei.
Ronaldo also finishes his career as the most-capped player in men’s international football, with 234 appearances for Portugal. His international journey lasted more than two decades, beginning with his debut in Aug 2003 and continuing until the 2026 campaign.
Ronaldo holds the record as the first player in men’s football to score at six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. He found the net at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions.
He completed this remarkable achievement during Portugal’s group-stage match against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup.
Ronaldo made 27 appearances across six FIFA World Cup campaigns, placing him second on the list of players with the most matches at the tournament.
His journey began at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and continued through the 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions.
With 11 goals across six World Cups, Ronaldo is Portugal’s highest goalscorer in the competition’s history. He scored his first World Cup goals in 2006 and continued to find the net in the following editions, including 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.