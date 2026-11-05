/From innocent Barfi to intense Ranvijay and calm Ram: The various shades of Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has brought a wide range of characters to life across genres. His portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga Ramayana has become the talk of the town, giving audiences another glimpse of his versatility. From playing a charming lover boy in Saawariya and a deaf and mute young man in Barfi! to portraying a fierce, aggressive man in Animal, the actor has consistently pushed his boundaries and earned widespread acclaim. As he gets more eyeballs for the iconic deity, here's a look at seven memorable performances that capture the many shades of Ranbir Kapoor.