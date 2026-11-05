/From innocent Barfi to intense Ranvijay and calm Ram: The various shades of Ranbir Kapoor

From his charming character named Raj in Saawariya to the intense Ranvijay in Animal, revisit seven memorable roles that highlight Ranbir Kapoor's versatility and transformation as he steps into the shoes of Lord Rama in Ramayana.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has brought a wide range of characters to life across genres. His portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga Ramayana has become the talk of the town, giving audiences another glimpse of his versatility. From playing a charming lover boy in Saawariya and a deaf and mute young man in Barfi! to portraying a fierce, aggressive man in Animal, the actor has consistently pushed his boundaries and earned widespread acclaim. As he gets more eyeballs for the iconic deity, here's a look at seven memorable performances that capture the many shades of Ranbir Kapoor.
Making his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama, Ranbir stepped into the shoes of Raj, a cheerful and free-spirited young man who falls head over heels for Sakina, played by Sonam Kapoor. With his innocent charm, playful energy, and vulnerable portrayal of a lover boy, Ranbir showcased his romantic side to audiences and made a memorable entry into Bollywood.
In Ayan Mukerji's comedy romance, Ranbir played Siddharth Mehra, a carefree, privileged college student who is more interested in enjoying life than taking responsibility for his future. His portrayal of Sid’s journey from an immature youngster to an independent, responsible adult made him one of the actor's most relatable and favorite characters among younger generations, while also highlighting his charming side to the audience.
One of the most standout and memorable performances in Ranbir's career must be Janardhan Jakhar, aka Jordan. Playing an aspiring musician who transforms into a troubled rockstar, the actor beautifully delved into the character and portrayed the intense passion, heartbreak, and rebellious turmoil of Jordan's life on screen. Through this role, his emotional range came into the limelight and brought him much attention.
Without uttering a single word, Ranbir earned widespread acclaim for speaking volumes through his expressions alone. In Anurag Basu's romantic comedy-drama, the actor portrayed Barfi, a young man who is deaf and mute but never lets his disabilities stand in the way of spreading happiness. Ranbir brought innocence and infectious charm to the character and delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of his career.
Rajkumar Hirani's biographical drama, based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, featured Ranbir portraying different phases of the actor's eventful life. From his struggles with addiction and turbulent relationships to his rise to stardom, Ranbir underwent a remarkable physical transformation and closely recreated Sanjay's mannerisms, body language, and emotional vulnerabilities. Audiences praised his performance for the striking accuracy with which he brought Dutt's life story to the screen, almost like a carbon copy of the actor.
In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller, Ranbir went all in while portraying Ranvijay Singh, an aggressive and fiercely protective man whose complicated relationship with his father drives his actions. His intense transformation into a violent, obsessive character, willing to go to extreme lengths for his father's love, became one of the most talked-about performances of his career.
Making a striking shift from rigorous yet charming characters, Ranbir has now taken on the iconic role of Lord Rama. Embracing compassion, courage, and righteousness, the actor brings the legendary prince of Ayodhya to life on screen. His transformation into one of Hindu mythology's most revered figures marks a significant new chapter in his cinematic journey.