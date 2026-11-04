/"That run-out by Rohit changed the momentum": Gill reflects on India's 5-wicket win in 1st ODI vs NZ

Indian captain Shubman Gill identified the exact moment when the momentum shifted toward India and helped them take an early lead in this five-match ODI series against New Zealand. During the rain-hit series opener at Eden Park in Auckland, India beat the hosts by five wickets, with talismanic batter Virat Kohli completing his 80th ODI fifty. Although seamer Anshul Kamboj won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant 2/22 in 10 overs, a run-out by Rohit Sharma dismissing Daryl Mitchell turned the game on its head.



Glenn Phillips and Mitchell were early into building the partnership when Rohit produced a sharp physical effort to run out Mitchell, who has always enjoyed scoring against India in the 50-over format. That dismissal broke New Zealand’s back as they were reduced to 97 for five in the 22nd over, before the hosts were eventually bowled out for 185.

While acknowledging India’s perfect bowling effort and Rohit’s swift throw that led to Mitchell’s dismissal, Gill said, “I think we were very good with the bowling. And I think our fielding was also really good. That run out by Rohit bhai, I think, changed the momentum of the game.



“I think it was really that partnership (Mitchell & Phillips); we saw that even in India - those two batted really well in India. And overall, I think a very good team performance for us,” Gill noted.

WATCH Rohit's sharp effort to dismiss Daryl Mitchell -

Meanwhile, Gurnoor Brar was also impressive during the first ODI, picking up three wickets for 44 runs in 9.2 overs. Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh was India’s top wicket-taker, returning with four for 70 in his 10. Speaking highly of the pace attack, including the two newcomers, Gill said, “Anshul is the kind of a bowler who is tailor-made for these kinds of conditions; always nippy and trying to seam the ball, and good with the old ball.



“We felt that when there's not much happening from the wicket, he (Brar) can create that extra bounce, and with his pace and the way both of them bowled tonight, it was really magnificent to watch,” Gill said.



Gill stitched a crucial 114-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who scored 74 off 51 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six.

“The way Virat bhai batted, it made things a lot more easy for us,” Gill said on Kohli’s clinical fifty in the Auckland ODI.

