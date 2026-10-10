/Salman Khan makes YouTube debut with a twist, recreates his signature style | Watch

Salman Khan on Friday launched his official YouTube Channel, sparking excitement among fans. Named Being Salman Khan, the actor announced the update on social media and invited his followers to join him on his latest venture.

Salman Khan's YouTube channel

Khan took to his Instagram Stories to introduce the channel and wrote, "Shuru se shuru karte hain... Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega." (Let's start from the beginning... My official YouTube channel. You'll find everything here, from A to Z.)

Within no time after going live, the channel received a widespread response from fans, and it reportedly crossed 14,000 subscribers within its first hour.

Salman Khan's YouTube channel Photograph: (Instagram)

Salman Khan's YouTube channel starts with shorts

Khan's new channel has already made a start with 10 YouTube Shorts, which used a light-hearted format centred on the actor's unique screen presence.

The videos feature two versions of Salman, with one playing an acting coach and the other portraying a student learning the craft.

The channel's description describes Salman as a "Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian" and confirms that the page is his official account.

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Reacting to Khan's debut on YouTube, one user said, "The Og salman khan." Another added, "Youtube channel was unexpected." The third user commented, "After doing masters I am learning body parts." "Salman sir we need this for our innocent kids so that they can learn in a funny way and can have enough knowledge to face this cruel world," said another fan.

Salman Khan's work front

The actor is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20, and also has multiple films in the lineup.

Next, he will appear in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Chitrangda Singh and is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It has faced multiple delays, and the official release date is yet to be announced. Earlier, Maatrubhumi was planned to release in April 2026.