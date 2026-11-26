Technology must make governance and economic activity more intelligent by connecting institutions, businesses, and people and ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every citizen, said Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, in his remarks at the WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit 2026 in Colombo on Thursday.

The High Commissioner said, “Technology must make governance and economic activity more intelligent. It must connect institutions, businesses, and people. And above all, it must ensure that the benefits of progress reach every citizen.”

“The scale and intensity of India’s digital transformation in the last decade is unprecedented. India has moved from being a large user of digital systems to a builder of population-scale digital architecture. Today, India’s unified payment interface processes more than 25 billion transactions in a single month. Aadhaar, a digital identity system, has issued more than 1.44 billion identities, making it the largest in the world,” he added.

‘Digital transformation gives developing countries a chance to leapfrog’

Emphasising the impact of going digital, High Commissioner Santosh Jha said. “Digital transformation gives developing countries a chance to leapfrog old constraints. India is driven by a vision where technology is used to empower, not dominate. We do not offer a template, we offer experience, and we offer it in partnership. As Sri Lanka develops its own unique digital identity project, SLUDI, India is honoured to support it with a grant of over 25 billion Sri Lankan rupees.”

He further added that digital identity is not an end in itself and that its real value lies in the services and opportunities built on top of it. “That is why we are also exchanging experience on electronic document management, digital public procurement, and the modernization of civil registration.”

The envoy said that the launch of UPI merchants payment in Sri Lanka in February 2024 has generated economic opportunities. “Today, an Indian visitor can scan a Lanka QR code and pay Sri Lankan merchants directly from their bank account,” he said.

“In March, a team of India’s Centre for Development of Telematics successfully demonstrated a mobile broadcast-based early warning system in Sri Lanka. We hope to roll out these systems in the next few months in Sri Lanka.”

As public services, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure move online, protecting them becomes a national priority.

‘AI must empower people, not replace them’

The high commissioner further said, “Our startup ecosystems are also drawing closer. We are also working towards an India-Sri Lanka Innovation Forum to bring together companies, incubators, investors and young entrepreneurs from both countries.”

“Our young people should not only consume technology developed elsewhere. They should create technology and solutions for the world,” he added.

Referring to New Delhi’s stand on artificial intelligence, Mr Jha said, “India's approach to AI is encapsulated in AI for all, making AI open, affordable, and accessible, ensuring that innovation uplifts societies as a whole. Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi says AI must empower people, not replace them. Our emphasis is on making AI as a force for global good, one that expands opportunity rather than concentrating technological advantage.”