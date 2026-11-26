An explosion at a major oil depot in Bangkok sent flames and thick black smoke into the sky on Thursday, prompting authorities to urge residents living nearby to evacuate immediately. The blast occurred at the Bangchak Corporation facility in eastern Bangkok.

According to AFP, the blast was so powerful that it shook building doors several kilometres away. Videos circulating on social media showed dense black smoke rising above the refinery, while flames were visible over the site.

"An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately," the Bang Na district office said in a statement.

What caused the blast?

Bangchak Corporation said the situation had been brought under control, according to the district office. No casualties were immediately reported, and authorities had not disclosed what caused the explosion.