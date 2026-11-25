The United States on Wednesday (Nov 25) proposed a range of new tariffs on 14 economies including India, European Union and China. This is the latest move by US President Donald Trump who started a trade war earlier this year imposing tariffs on practically every country. Now, the move is being said to be taken after a months-long probe into alleged excess production. The duties proposed at up to 20 percent will undergo a period of public comment before taking effect, with the official adding that the proposals take existing trade deals into account. The new levies target some of the America's largest trading partners, including China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

AFP quoted an US official mentioning China and saying that it faces a total of 40 percent tariff. While India faces 25 per cent tariff, Bangladesh, the European Union (EU), Japan, Switzerland and Singapore face 20 per cent tariff. Vietnam faces a proposed rate of up to 35 per cent, while Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU, Japan and Switzerland face tariff between 15-18 per cent.

The United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) office announced the duties after completing an eight-month Section 301 unfair trade practices probe into 16 trading partners. After the probe, the office concluded that each trading partners “creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce.” The USTR defines structural excess capacity as situations where countries “are promoting production and capacity divorced from the realities of demand and market principles”, the official said, including through the use of industrial policies, subsidies and the use of components imported from non-market economies.