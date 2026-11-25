Marvel Studios is planning to honour Patrick Stewart in Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature the veteran actor's final performance as Professor Charles Xavier. Studio president Kevin Feige has confirmed that he is working with filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo to find a way to celebrate the actor's contribution to the Marvel universe.

Stewart had reprised his iconic X-Men character for the upcoming instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He died in October at the age of 86.

Marvel Studios to pay tribute to Patrick Stewart

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige said, "We’re long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us. We’re looking now at how we can put something together that honors and respects our friend.”

Feige also recalled an emotional moment from the final day Stewart spent filming Avengers: Doomsday. According to the Marvel chief, the actor addressed the cast and crew with a speech.

“He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew. We didn’t know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was.”

Co-director Anthony Russo also spoke about the experience, revealing that Stewart was dealing with significant health challenges during production. “It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence - for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew,” Anthony said.

He further explained, “You could see it wasn’t just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration. It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that. For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional.”

Patrick Stewart chose not to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars

According to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel had initially offered Stewart an opportunity to feature in both Avengers: Doomsday and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. However, the actor decided to be part of the former film only.

Avengers: Doomsday brings together several familiar faces from the original X-Men franchise, including Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer and Alan Cumming.

Stewart first portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the 2000 film X-Men and went on to play the character across multiple instalments of the franchise. His appearances also included Logan (2017) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).