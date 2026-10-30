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I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days! Hugh Jackman and others pay emotional tribute to X-Man actor

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 08:31 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 08:31 IST
I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days! Hugh Jackman and others pay emotional tribute to X-Man actor

Hollywood actor Patrick Sterwart Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Soon after his death was announced, tributes started ouring in from across the Hugh Jackman, who played Patrick in the X-Men franchise, wrote, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. 

Hollywood actor Patrick Sterwart is no more. The actor, known for his best roles in the X-Men and Star Trek franchises, died on in Los Angeles at 86 on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Soon after his death was announced, tributes started pouring in from across the world, including from stars who worked with the veteran in several movies. Among the first was Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, who worked with the late actor in the X-Men franchise.

He wrote, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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