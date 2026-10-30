/I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days! Hugh Jackman and others pay emotional tribute to X-Man actor

Hollywood actor Patrick Sterwart is no more. The actor, known for his best roles in the X-Men and Star Trek franchises, died on in Los Angeles at 86 on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Soon after his death was announced, tributes started pouring in from across the world, including from stars who worked with the veteran in several movies. Among the first was Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, who worked with the late actor in the X-Men franchise.