The White House has announced that this year's Thanksgiving turkeys will be named ‘Freedom and Feathers’, opting for the safer choice over the more controversial suggestions circulating online. Americans had three options to choose from before voting closed on Sunday: Commander & Chief, Freedom & Feathers and Honey & Ham. However, social media users were not restricted to the official choices, submitting their own suggestions that referenced scandals and controversies surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration.

Among the popular suggestions were “Jeffrey and Epstein”, referring to the controversy over the administration's handling of the late sex offender's case, which remained a major issue for Trump throughout much of 2025. “‘Epstein’ and ‘Files’ are my picks,” one user wrote. Another proposed pairing was “Melania and Natalie”, referring to First Lady Melania Trump and the president’s 35-year-old special assistant Natalie Harp, who is rarely away from his side.

One X user suggested “Lame and Duck”, a reference to the president's position following significant Republican losses in the midterm elections, with two years remaining in his term and a Democrat-controlled Congress. Another suggestion was “Jeffrey and Jensen”, posted on X on the day Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO by the board following pressure from Trump.

Trump administration officials also featured prominently in the suggestions, with several users proposing names involving two senior Cabinet members who could potentially emerge as Republican rivals in 2028. “Marco and JD,” one account suggested. A less popular suggestion was “Pete and JD”, referring to Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

At last year's pardoning ceremony for turkeys Gobble and Waddle, Trump turned the lighthearted Thanksgiving tradition into a partisan attack on his predecessor, former President Joe Biden. He claimed that a thorough and very rigorous investigation by the Justice Department had determined that Biden had used an autopen to pardon the 2024 turkeys, Peach and Blossom. “I have the official duty to determine, and I have determined that last year’s Turkey pardons are totally invalid,” Trump said.