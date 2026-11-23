Nvidia shares surged as much as 33% on Monday, November 23, after the company reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its chief executive, less than two weeks after his resignation. The decision added around $1 trillion to Nvidia's market value and triggered a wider rally in technology stocks.

The Nasdaq rose around 6% in early trading, while chipmakers including Micron, Intel and AMD also recorded strong gains. Investors appeared to welcome Huang's return at a time when Nvidia's leadership has become central to the global artificial intelligence boom.

Why did Nvidia bring Jensen Huang back as CEO?

Nvidia announced on November 23 that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. The decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Importantly, Nvidia said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that Huang's return did not pose a national security risk.

Huang said he was honoured to return and would lead the company with renewed commitment. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during his absence, will return to her responsibilities as chief financial officer.

What happened before Huang's resignation?

Huang resigned on November 12 after admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife. His departure followed reports about alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Huang denied the allegation that he had been involved with a Chinese spy. Nvidia's board had initially said it did not intend to reinstate him, making Monday's announcement a significant reversal.

The company also confirmed that an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue.

Why did Nvidia shares and other tech stocks rally?

Huang's return appears to have eased investor concerns about leadership uncertainty at the world's leading AI chipmaker.