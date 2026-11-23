Scientists have proposed the possibility of a planet beyond Neptune, but it is not Planet 9, a body we have been searching for over a decade. According to a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, this body is 1.5 to two times the mass of Earth and is responsible for the strange pull that has been observed on trans-Neptunian objects. Nicknamed Planet X2 (PX2), it could be orbiting hundreds of astronomical units (AU) from the Sun.

The icy objects beyond Neptune, including Sedna, have stretched, tilted and elongated orbits that take them to extreme distances from the known planets. This has remained unexplained until now, and scientists think a mysterious body is exerting a gravitational pull on these objects. For years, they have proposed Planet 9, which should be much larger than PX2. A new study has now suggested that a smaller planet smaller but larger than Earth, likely exists out there.



The researchers ran computer simulations to understand what could be hiding beyond Neptune. They modelled the solar system's entire history of 4.5 billion years and checked the possibility of a hidden planet that could be altering the orbital paths of distant icy objects. This led them to stumble upon PX2, a planet that has a higher likelihood of being our ninth planet than Planet 9.

Planet X2 or Planet 9?



They believe this planet has a highly elongated orbit hundreds of astronomical units from the Sun, and its gravity is influencing the movement of bodies moving similarly. The researchers say PX2 explains the orbital anomalies and is a better explanation than Planet 9 for several of the unusual features seen among distant icy bodies. Dr Patryk Sofia Lykawka, of Kindai University in Japan, said, "Our model reproduces several of the unusual orbital patterns observed among distant icy objects, although there are still differences between the model and observations that we need to investigate further."



One such body which some think could be PX2 is 2026 ED138, a dwarf planet candidate discovered by the Rubin Observatory in Chile in October this year. This body is estimated to be between 600 and 1,500 kilometres in diameter and orbits approximately 46 astronomical units from the Sun. More observations and data are needed to confirm whether this is the elusive planet we have been looking for.