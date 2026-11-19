The James Webb Space Telescope has identified two supermassive black holes just 900 million years after the universe was formed. Designated J1602+4228AB and nicknamed Nāpōwawāʻenakaulua, this compact quasar pair system comprises one black hole that is about 1.5 billion times the mass of our Sun, and another which is nearly 400 million solar masses. It is the most distant quasar ever identified, with the two giants separated by a distance of approximately 18,100 light-years. A quasar is an extraordinarily luminous, compact core at the centre of a distant galaxy, powered by a supermassive black hole actively feeding on surrounding matter.

The discovery was made by a team of international researchers. Silvia Onorato, a postdoctoral research associate at NSF NOIRLab and lead author of the study, is surprised to see this pair whose origin is a cosmic mystery. "There is no definitive theoretical explanation for how a single one of these giant quasars exists so early in the age of our Universe, much less two," she said. The supermassive black holes in the system are just as big as any of those we see today.

Supermassive black holes have been previously found in the early universe, but reaching this scale in such a short amount of time has left astronomers questioning everything they know about them. Nāpōwawāʻenakaulua is a Hawaiian nickname meaning “Two celestial bodies of fathomless powerful darkness in the brilliance of heat reincarnating energy into the Universe.”

JWST discovered a faint partner

The discovery was made by the Aether Survey, a JWST program led by Emanuele Paolo Farina of NSF NOIRLab/Gemini. They studied 200 early quasars that made up around 43 per cent of those known from this period, using Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph Integral Field Unit. They found quasar J1602+4228A with a faint companion. They studied it further using the Gemini North telescope in Hawaiʻi, which confirmed that there are two black holes.

It is rare to see such early quasar pairs shining, as this stage lasts only for a short period of time when galaxies interact and merge to create pairs of active black holes. Nāpōwawāʻenakaulua is only the third known quasar pair discovered during this time of the universe when the first galaxies and black holes were still being born.