Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah kick-started his two-day India visit on Sunday by meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During their meeting both sides discussed bilateral ties, including connectivity, trade, transit, commerce, energy, culture, education and people-to-people ties.

After their meeting Jaishankar expressed his anticipation for the Nepalese Prime Minister's engagements with PM Modi.

Taking to X he wrote, "Privileged to call on PM Balen Shah of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening. India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow."

"Prime Minister Balendra Shah was called on by the External Affairs Minister of India, S.

Jaishankar at Hotel Taj Mahal in New Delhi. On the occasion, various aspects of Nepal-India relations, including co-operation in the areas of connectivity, trade, transit commerce, energy, culture, education, sports especially cricket and football, and people-to-people ties, were discussed. They also exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on social media platform X.

Shah, who arrived in the national capital earlier in the day, marking his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for bilateral talks.

Welcoming the Nepalese Prime Minister, the MEA in a post on X wrote, "Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Mr. Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit.

He was received by Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal."

The Nepalese Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.