Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has gradually returned to public life following a cancer diagnosis that changed the course of her life in 2024. The royal, who announced that she was in remission in January 2025, is now set to share reflections on recovery and finding hope in a new documentary titled Heal with The Princess of Wales. The film follows her participation in the National Three Peaks Challenge and brings together stories of people navigating serious illness.

Kate Middleton opens up about life after cancer

In the new BBC documentary, Heal, Kate reflected on how a cancer diagnosis can affect a person beyond the physical impact of the illness. Speaking in the trailer, she explains that the experience brings deeper changes that can continue long after treatment ends. "Healing is a journey," Kate says, reflecting on reconnecting with familiar aspects of life and finding hope and joy even amid uncertainty.

She also emphasised the importance of emotional support, adding that people should not have to face life's challenges alone. The film brings together her personal experiences and the stories of others navigating serious health conditions.

Heal follows Kate as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa in Wales within 24 hours. She completed the challenge in June 2026 in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The documentary features footage from the journey, along with conversations involving people who have faced their own health challenges.

Kate's brother, James Middleton, also appears in the film. During one conversation, they discuss the tradition of ringing a bell after completing cancer treatment. Kate reveals that she did not ring the bell, prompting James to suggest that completing the mountain challenge could be her way of marking that milestone.

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and recovery

Kate revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She announced in September 2024 that she had completed her treatment and confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission.

The Princess of Wales has not publicly disclosed the type of cancer she was diagnosed with. Since completing treatment, she has gradually returned to her royal responsibilities while speaking about the challenges that can accompany recovery. With Heal, Kate brings attention to the emotional and personal aspects of life beyond a diagnosis, highlighting the importance of support, resilience and holistic care.

When and where to watch Kate Middleton's documentary?

Heal with The Princess of Wales will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 12 pm GMT and on BBC One at 6:40 pm GMT on November 29, 2026. The documentary will also reach international audiences, with broadcasts planned on NBCUniversal in the United States on November 30, Channel 9 in Australia on December 1, and CTV and Noovo in Canada on December 7.