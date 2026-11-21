A 23-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old girlfriend were shot dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia. The investigators in Canada believe that it was a targeted attack linked to organised crime.

The deceased were identified as Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and his girlfriend Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, both residents of the neighbouring township of Delta. The shooting took place on the night of November 15 and both victims were pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said officers and paramedics rushed to the Walmart parking lot near 88 Avenue and 124 Street at around 10.38 pm (local time) after reports of a man and a woman suffering gunshot wounds.

The first responders reached the spot and found a red Mustang with its windows blown out in the Walmart parking lot. They made attempts to resuscitate the male and female. Both victims were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased after some time,” Surrey Police Service said in a statement.

Burnt car linked to targeted shooting?

The case was subsequently taken over by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which said investigators believe the double shooting was targeted and connected to organised crime.

Sergeant Freda Fong of IHIT said Rehal was known to police for previous weapons offences, while Kaur had “limited known contacts in Canada”.

At 10.51 pm, about 15 minutes after the shooting, emergency crews received a report of a burning car in the 9700 block of Princess Drive.

IHIT said the vehicle is believed to be the one used by the suspect or suspects. The burnt car has become a key part of the investigation as officers are trying to find who was behind the fatal attack on the couple.

Father of deceased man works as truck driver

The father of the 23-year-old man said his son had left home only minutes before the fatal incident. He also confirmed that Kaur was his son’s girlfriend.

“We don’t know what is going on, I have lost my son. I am a truck driver, and I was coming back from Calgary when I got information about the shooting. Now they are telling me my son is no more,” the grieving father said.

Police have officially described both as South Asian residents of Delta.

The Walmart parking lot remained cordoned off as investigators processed the scene and gathered evidence. IHIT and Surrey Police Service investigators are working together on the homicide and vehicle-fire investigations.

No arrests have been announced by police in connection with the case.

IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong said the burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle.