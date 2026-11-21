At least four people were killed, and 30 were injured after a fire broke out at a power station in southern Iraq on Saturday. The death toll is expected to rise, Reuters reported, citing security officials.

The blaze forced the shutdown of the Hartha power station, which has a generating capacity of 800 megawatts. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that the Civil Defence Directorate had brought the fire under control at the power station and in nearby houses.

Footage shared online showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the site, along with burned-out cars. Crowds of people were also seen watching as emergency teams responded to the incident.

Iraq's electricity network has faced persistent problems due to decades of underinvestment, poor maintenance and difficulties meeting peak demand, particularly during the extremely hot summer months, as per Al Jazeera.