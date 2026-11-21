Bayern Munich striker and 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, Harry Kane, is set to miss several months with an ankle injury sustained in a bruising 1-1 home Bundesliga draw with Cologne on Friday (Nov 20). Kane was subbed out early in the match, and Bayern confirmed the England captain would be out for an extended period.

Bayern issued a statement confirming that Kane would be sidelined for "the next few months" due to a torn ankle ligament.

Sporting director Max Eberl told reporters club doctors were "currently discussing whether or not to recommend surgery".

Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore scored for Cologne before Kane's injury, but Bayern levelled things through Nathaniel Brown before the break.

France winger Michael Olise also went off injured after a tackle late in the first half.



Said El Mala had an excellent late chance to snare a first Cologne win at Bayern since 2009, but he pulled the ball just wide with the goal beckoning. Now a point behind Bayern, chasers Borussia Dortmund can move into outright first on the table if they win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.



"We started well, but then we had the injuries to Harry and Michael. Still, no excuses -- Cologne deserved it. And to be honest, we have other concerns right now," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who returned to the sidelines, told Sky Germany.

Bayern are currently in the midst of an injury crisis, particularly up front.



Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and captain Manuel Neuer have all missed matches recently.



Despite leaving the stadium on crutches, Olise's condition is believed to be less serious.



"It's just a precautionary measure, I believe," Kompany said. "I'm hopeful Michael will be back Monday."

