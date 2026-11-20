Myanmar's presidential spokeswoman on Friday described the historic ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which found the country responsible for genocide against its Rohingya minority, as ‘not fair’. On Thursday, the ICJ presented compelling evidence of atrocities committed against the mostly Muslim Rohingya community during Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown in western Rakhine state.

The court's president said Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, carried out ‘widespread sexual violence’ against women and inflicted ‘extreme violence’ on children. Reacting to the ICJ decision at a press conference in the capital, Naypyidaw, presidential spokeswoman Khaing Khaing Soe criticised the ruling. "Despite efforts from our side, when we look at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision," she said, referring to the 9-6 vote. "So this was not a unanimous decision," she added. "I would say it is not fair."

Myanmar has consistently denied allegations of genocide, maintaining that its military operations targeted an insurgency following attacks by militants that killed a dozen security personnel. However, the ICJ rejected Myanmar's argument that its actions were part of counter-insurgency operations. "There is no evidence before the Court that, in the conduct of the clearance operations, Myanmar distinguished between civilians and alleged (Rohingya) fighters," the judgment said.