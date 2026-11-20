India's cheetah conservation programme has achieved another significant milestone after a female cheetah brought from Botswana gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild. The latest birth has taken the country's total cheetah population to 62. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav announced the development on Friday, November 20.

The mother, identified as KOMG 3, is a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah. She has also become the first Botswana-origin female cheetah to give birth in India. The birth holds particular significance as KOMG 3 spent more than four months in the wild before delivering her cubs under natural conditions. This is also the second recorded instance of a cheetah giving birth in the wild since the launch of Project Cheetah in 2022.

Second wild birth since cheetahs returned to India

The previous recorded wild birth occurred on April 11, 2026, when KGP12, a female cheetah born in India to South African cheetah Gamini, gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The birth was a landmark moment as it marked the first successful reproduction in the wild by a second-generation cheetah born in India. Following the birth of KOMG 3's four cubs, India's cheetah population has increased to 62. Of these, 43 cheetahs have been born in the country. The rising number of Indian-born cheetahs is an important sign of progress towards establishing a population capable of reproducing and surviving in natural conditions.

A project to revive cheetahs in India

Launched on September 17, 2022, Project Cheetah is India's initiative to bring back the world's fastest land animal, which was declared extinct in the country in 1952. The programme involved transferring cheetahs from Africa to India, marking the world's first intercontinental transfer of a large carnivore.

The first batch of eight cheetahs arrived from Namibia in September 2022. This was followed by 12 cheetahs from South Africa in February 2023. Another nine cheetahs were subsequently brought from Botswana in 2026. Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh serves as the primary habitat for the programme, while efforts are also being made to expand the cheetah population to other suitable habitats.