It was a rocky day for Earth on November 19 as four asteroids raced towards it at astonishing speeds. The trail does not end here, as a fifth one is due to approach on November 20. The five asteroids are of varying sizes, but NASA says all of them remain at a safe distance from our planet and will cause no destruction. But going by how NASA categorises potentially hazardous asteroids, all of them fit the bill. Even though they are not as big, they are all within a minimum orbital distance defined as dangerous.

The five asteroids near Earth

The first asteroid is 2026 VA11, only 40 feet across and making its closest approach at 3,350,000 kilometres. The second one is 2026 TB84, measuring 210 feet, about the size of an aeroplane. It was 4,650,000 kilometres away at its closest distance from Earth. The third asteroid is 2007 WK3, about 64 feet across, and flying by at a distance of 5,470,000 kilometres. The fourth asteroid to approach Earth on November 19 is 2018 NE1, 230 feet in size, making a flyby at 6,390,000 kilometres. The fifth asteroid hurtling towards Earth is 2026 VD6, which will make its closest approach on November 20, remaining 4,020,000 kilometres away.

NASA monitors all near-Earth asteroids and comets

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) monitors near-Earth asteroids for NASA at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It checks the orbits of these space rocks, measures their size and calculates their distance and speed to assess their close approach to Earth. According to NASA, near-Earth objects are asteroids and comets with orbits that bring them to within 195 million kilometres of the Sun.