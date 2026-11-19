JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the US, has confirmed on Thursday (Nov 19) that a cyberattack targeted its third-party vendors. The bank clarified that the bank’s operations remain unaffected. In a statement posted on X, JPMorgan Chase said that the vendors provided services to the bank. The bank also said that the hackers were able to steal marketing data held by vendors, “which may include some customer names and email addresses.” The bank stated that it will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including “complimentary credit monitoring.” JPMorgan Chase is investigating the incident. “We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyberattack. There is no disruption to our services, the statement by the bank said.
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Visa and Mastercard also confirmed that customer data was exposed following breaches at third-party service providers. Visa said the incident involved an unnamed vendor in the Asia-Pacific region, exposing personal details of more than 6,000 premium cardholders, including names, email addresses, phone numbers and dining and loyalty booking information. However, the company stressed that its internal systems and card numbers were not compromised. Mastercard said that limited personal information belonging to a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefits programme had been exposed. It added that the incident had been contained and its payment network and card functionality remained unaffected.