JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the US, has confirmed on Thursday (Nov 19) that a cyberattack targeted its third-party vendors. The bank clarified that the bank’s operations remain unaffected. In a statement posted on X, JPMorgan Chase said that the vendors provided services to the bank. The bank also said that the hackers were able to steal marketing data held by vendors, “which may include some customer names and email addresses.” The bank stated that it will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including “complimentary credit monitoring.” JPMorgan Chase is investigating the incident. “We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyberattack. There is no disruption to our services, the statement by the bank said.