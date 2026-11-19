The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday (Nov 19) ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority during its brutal 2017 crackdown. This is the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that a nation-state has been found directly responsible for committing genocide. The case was filed seven years ago by Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust, the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, and atrocities by Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s, that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. The court delivered a 9–6 decision in The Gambia v. Myanmar case, the judgment is final, and cannot be appealed

The ICJ said that the forces killed the Rohingyas with “genocidal intent," adding that soldiers killed and raped the Rohingya women and committed violence against children. The top court added that the 2017 crackdown was with the "intention" to destroy the group" in northern Rakhine State." The UN top court further ruled that Myanmar is "under an obligation to compensate the Rohingya group" and ordered the country to facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees that fled the 2017 crackdown. But what happened in 2017 and who are the Rohingya minorities?

Who are the Rohingya minorities?

Rohingyas are an ethnic minority in Myanmar residing in the Rakhine state of the country. While most of the Rohingyas are Muslims, very few are also Hindus. The Buddhist majority nation ofMyanmar claims that Rohingyas are residents of Bangladesh. The Rohingyas trace their origin to the fifteenth century the Arakan Kingdom. The community have historically been linked to the wider Bengal region through trade, migration and cultural exchange, including links with Arab traders who travelled to the region over centuries. The Rohingya language is an Indo-Aryan language closely related to Bengali and Chittagonian. According to researchers, the community members settled in the now Rakhine state in the nineteenth and twentieth-century under the colonial regime. According to experts, the group recognises themselves as “Rohingya” for a distinct political identity as the word loosely means "from Arakan."

What is Myanmar's take on Rohingya minorities?

The Buddhist majority government in Myanmar does not recognises the term 'Rohingya' and call them “illegal migrants.” Following independence in 1948, the Rohingya were largely recognised as citizens, held National Registration Cards, and even elected representatives to parliament. In March 1962, General Ne Win seized power in a military coup. That's when things changed. A local law recognised at least 135 official ethnic groups but termed Rohingya as illegal. Since then, the military in Myanmar confined the Rohingyas in Rakhine state and nearby areas. In 1978, the Operation Naga Min (Dragon King) temporarily drove over 200,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh.

Successive governments in Myanmar refused to recognise them and started referring them as “Bengalis." According the 1982 Burmese citizenship law, a Rohingya is eligible for citizenship only if he/she provides proof that his/her ancestors have lived in the country prior to 1823. Else, they are classified as “resident foreigners” or as “associate citizens,” even if one of the parent is a Myanmar citizen.The group was largely stripped off fundamental rights after 1962. In revolt of military action and decades of persecution, some members of the group turned to militancy and formed Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) around 2016. Before the trigger in 2017, sectarian violence between Rohingyas and Rakhine’s Buddhist natives began flaring up in June 2012 after the rape and murder of a Buddhist woman in a Rohingya-dominated locality. The riots went on for almost a month with causalities on both the sides.

What happened in 2017?

In August 2017, members of ARSA claimed responsibility of attacking police and army posts, promptingaction from the Myanmar army. 12 members of the security forces were killed in the attack. The forces declared ARSA as a terrorist organisation and started a brutal campaign in Rakhine state, burning their houses, forcing almost seven hundred thousand Rohingya to leave the country. Several thousands fled to neighbouring Bangladesh and some entered India and Malaysia leading to one of the largest refugee crises in modern history. According to surveys by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), at least 6,700 Rohingya—including more than 730 children under age five—were killed in the first month alone. Global watchdog and satellite images documented widespread extrajudicial killings, mass sexual violence, and the systematic burning of hundreds of Rohingya villages. The UN had then called it “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.” To escape the brutality, several thousands trekked through jungles or crossed the Naf River and Bay of Bengal and reached Bangladesh where they formed the world's largest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar.

What does the ICJ ruling mean?