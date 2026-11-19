A skyscraper housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was damaged in Riyadh on Thursday after the kingdom reported a missile threat from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

A powerful blast was heard in the Saudi capital in the early hours of Thursday, according to AFP journalists. Entrances to the affected district were closed, and people were evacuated, while ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene, Reuters reported, citing a witness.

The 80-storey Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower, the tallest building in Riyadh’s financial district, was damaged, AFP quoted a witness as saying.

Civil defence authorities initially warned of a “potential danger” but said minutes later that the threat had passed.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had “addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh”.

“Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.

Saudi Arabia has faced a rise in attacks since fighting resumed this summer in neighbouring Yemen, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Iran-supported Houthis. The conflict reignited following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

In October, an attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks.

The Saudi-led coalition has responded by striking Houthi targets in areas of Yemen controlled by the group. On Thursday, Houthi media outlets said Saudi Arabia had carried out another attack on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The video is not indepently verified by WION.

Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief

Yemen’s long-running civil war had largely subsided after a ceasefire in 2022 but flared up again this summer. The Houthis have since made significant territorial gains and are nearing Aden, the interim capital of the internationally recognised government.

More than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 displaced in the latest fighting, according to the United Nations.

Amid the escalating tensions, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh on Thursday, state news agency SPA reported.