Journalists travelling with US President Donald Trump were asked to hand over their mobile phones aboard Air Force One on Thursday (Nov 19) as the presidential aircraft prepared to leave Shenzhen, China, following the 2026 APEC summit. The unusual security measure came without an immediate explanation from US officials, prompting speculation about the aircraft's route back to the United States.

As per reports, the instruction was communicated to reporters shortly before departure. "At 6:45 pm consider this your wheels up. Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons," an onboard pool reporter said, as reported by AFP.

The devices were collected by US officials. However, the administration did not clarify what had prompted the decision.

Why did US officials take away journalists' phones?

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, who heads the White House Correspondents' Association, pointed out that reporters had not faced a similar restriction when Trump left Beijing during his previous China visit in May.

She also raised questions about changes to flight restrictions over Alaska, suggesting that the aircraft might not be taking its usual route home.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Garrett Haake described the move as highly unusual, while other observers speculated about a possible detour or an unscheduled stop.

One theory suggests that the answer may be North Korea. Recently, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Pyongyang's leader, Kim Jong Un, during his Asia tour. However, no such meeting had been announced.

When have journalists previously been barred from using phones on government aircraft?

Conventionally, reporters aren't asked to surrender their phones on Air Force One unless the President is travelling to a war zone. However, notably, there have been previous instances of reporters facing restrictions on electronic devices during official US government flights.

In May 2022, Reuters Pentagon correspondent Idrees Ali said his phone had been taken away, and he was prevented from using electronic devices while travelling to Europe with then Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks.

Ali said the restriction affected his ability to file reports during the trip. "This policy was the first time I had experienced this after covering dozens of Pentagon trips across three administrations. It means that we can’t do the very thing I’m supposed to on these trips, which is write stories," he said at the time.

The US Air Force subsequently said the crew had adopted a more restrictive interpretation of rules protecting classified information, resulting in a miscommunication. The devices were returned, and the service said it would review the policy.