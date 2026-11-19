New Delhi: India and Japan have taken a significant practical step in their growing security partnership by agreeing that Japanese forces will, for the first time, conduct live-fire training, including with surface-to-ship missiles, at Indian ranges.

The arrangement, formalised through a Letter of Intent, was highlighted in a joint statement issued after the 2+2 defence and foreign ministers’ talks. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar are in Japan for the talks with their counterparts.

The joint statement said the Japan Self-Defence Forces would “for the first time, conduct live-fire training etc., including those involving surface-to-ship missiles, at firing ranges in India.” They pledged to accelerate coordination so the plan can be realised soon.

The move gives Japan access to large training areas that are scarce closer to home, while signalling deeper trust and operational closeness with India. It sits alongside other concrete defence industrial steps. Both sides expressed hope for the early finalisation of arrangements on the UNICORN stealth naval mast system.

Under the “Design with Japan, Make in India” framework, New Delhi is expected to grant Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by February 2027.

On the maritime side, the recently signed Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation is expected to produce quick results between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. Planned areas of work include maritime and air domain awareness, search and rescue, information sharing, and disaster relief. The two countries also committed to improving mine countermeasures capabilities and exploring joint naval shipbuilding and design.

The statement welcomed the expansion of exercises, noting the first-ever visit to India by Japan Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft during the Veer Guardian 26 exercise, along with a visit by the Japanese Air Force Chief of Staff. Future drills are to become more complex, incorporate unmanned systems, and be held at shorter notice.

The ministers “unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.” They called for action against all UN-listed groups, specifically naming Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh and Pakistani terror groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) “and their proxies,” and urged steps to eliminate safe havens, financing and cross-border movement of terrorists.

They reaffirmed support for UN Security Council reforms, including expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories “to better reflect the current geopolitical realities.” India and Japan backed each other’s bids for permanent seats and noted mutual support for non-permanent seats in 2028-29 and 2033-34.