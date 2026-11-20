We are just weeks away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday and the excitement around watching Robert Downey Jr in a completely new role in Avengers has been high among fans. Most have been curious to know why the actor chose to comeback in a new role after his iconic Iron-Man died in Endgame. Now, Marvel Studios has unveiled a new featurette for Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr where the actor reflects on his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, switching gears from Iron Man toVictor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom.

Downey Jr. revealed that returning to the Marvel universe was a decision he approached with considerable thought. Recalling his conversation with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the actor shared how the possibility of returning first came up and what went through his mind when the opportunity was presented.

Speaking about his return, Robert Downey Jr. said, “I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?’ And I really thought about it and wondered, how many surprises are left?”

The actor also discussed the formidable nature of his new character, Victor Von Doom. “Many of these movies are only as good as its villains. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, those levels to the stakes here.”

Reflecting on the ensemble coming together for Avengers: Doomsday, Downey Jr. expressed his admiration for the incredible talent involved and the collaborative spirit that drives the film. “It's such a long bench of talent, and these are people I would do any movie with, eight days a week.”

The featurette concluded on an emotional note. The actor shares his deep affection for the franchise and the responsibility of living up to the expectations that come with it. “We just keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this..”