/Robert Downey Jr turns 61: From acting debut at 5 to jail sentence— 5 interesting facts about Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. is turning 61 this year. He is a respected American actor known for his esteemed on-screen performances. Besides a successful acting career, do you know that the actor started his career at age 5 or spent his time in jail for drug possession? Scroll down to know more.
Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most prolific American actors and has seen several ups and downs in his life. From debuting in an acting career at the age of 5 to being sentenced to jail for possession of drugs, and then making his comeback to continue his legacy in the entertainment industry. The artist has certainly had a remarkable journey. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at five interesting facts about him.
In a 1970 comedy thriller, Downey Jr. made his acting debut as Puppy, which was directed by his father, Robert Downey Sr. The role quickly made him noticeable and gave him the spotlight in the entertainment industry.
Aside from delivering Oscar-nominated performances, the actor struggled with severe drug addiction. This led to his incarceration in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine, and a handgun. He was sentenced to three years of probation and was required to undergo mandatory drug testing, which he repeatedly ignored, resulting in an extended 15-month jail term.
He served nearly four months in LA County jail in 1997 for another probation violation. Later, in December 2015, he was officially pardoned for his convictions.
Susan Downey, a producer, reportedly gave the actor an ultimatum before their wedding, as she would refuse to marry him unless he became sober and abandoned his bad habits before beginning a new life with her.
The incident occurred when Downey Jr. arrived in Tokyo for the Iron Man movie premiere in 2008. He was detained for six hours at a Japanese airport due to his past felony drug convictions from the 1990s.
In February 2026, Downey Jr. was announced as the official godparent of the Disney Adventure, a new Disney Cruise Line ship setting sail from Singapore in March 2026, functioning as a "theme park at sea."