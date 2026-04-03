/Robert Downey Jr turns 61: From acting debut at 5 to jail sentence— 5 interesting facts about Iron Man

Aside from delivering Oscar-nominated performances, the actor struggled with severe drug addiction. This led to his incarceration in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine, and a handgun. He was sentenced to three years of probation and was required to undergo mandatory drug testing, which he repeatedly ignored, resulting in an extended 15-month jail term.

He served nearly four months in LA County jail in 1997 for another probation violation. Later, in December 2015, he was officially pardoned for his convictions.